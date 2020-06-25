Two Eastern Cape semi-finalists in Miss SA

The next round of Miss South Africa contenders have been announced and two young women from the Eastern Cape have been placed among the top 15.

Aphelele Mbiyo, 24, and third-time entrant Melissa Mayimuli, 24, are the two hopefuls from the province vying for the coveted title.

Mbiyo, who was born in Mthatha and raised in Port Elizabeth, holds a BA in integrated marketing communications and is also a talented trombone player. She said she loved hosting dinner parties and bringing people together.

Mbiyo, who now lives in Lonehill, Johannesburg, said she felt incredibly honoured to be part of the top 15 contenders for the coveted Miss SA crown.

“I am grateful to have been selected from more than 2,000 entrants for the Top 35 and thrilled to make further progress.

“So far, the journey has been a range of mixed emotions — excitement, nervousness and anxiety — but I remain focused and I am ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead and have an impact on society,” she said.