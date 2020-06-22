Young northern areas killer gets life behind bars

Convicted murderer Walter Williams, 22, was sentenced to life behind bars on Monday.



Williams, who denied throughout his trial that he was an active member of the Nice Time Boozas (NTB) gang but admitted to being part of the notorious 26 gang while in custody at the St Albans Correctional Facility, was convicted last week on 10 charges including three counts of attempted murder...

