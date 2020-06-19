More than half of Covid-19 victims in SA have recovered

More than half of those who tested positive for Covid-19 in SA have recovered.

In the latest statistics released on Thursday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there had been 44,920 recoveries, which translated to a recovery rate of 53.5%.

There were 83,890 positive cases recorded by Thursday night and 1,737 deaths.

Mkhize said the mortality rate was 2,1%.

In the Eastern Cape, where 12,639 people have tested positive, there have been 257 deaths and 6,331 recoveries.