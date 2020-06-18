Temporary closure of at least six Bay institutions after positive cases

Schools forced to shut

PREMIUM

At least six schools across Nelson Mandela Bay and one in Makhanda have been forced to temporarily close their gates this week after pupils or their families — and in two cases teachers — tested positive for Covid-19.



The affected schools include Woolhope Secondary School in Malabar, Parkside Primary School, Brandwag in Uitenhage as well as both Westering Primary and High Schools, KwaMagxaki High School and Victoria Girls High in Makhanda...

