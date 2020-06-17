Ramaphosa says restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to reopen

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced the ease of restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accredited and licensed accommodation, conferences and meeting for business purposes, cinemas and theatres.

Ramaphosa said casinos, personal care services, such as hairdressers and beauty services, would also be opened for business.

Meanwhile, non-contact sports such as golf, cricket and tennis would also be permitted.

Ramaphosa said a date for commencement of these eased restrictions was yet to be announced.

He was addressing the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa's address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential co-ordinating council.

He said the easing of these sectors came after government promised to look at ways to help more business sectors open up amid the lockdown.

He said these industries employed more than half a million people.

Ramaphosa said government had to make this decision because of the people who are employed in these industries and those who depended on the people employed in those industries.

Ramaphosa stressed that the Covid-19, that had forced the closure of key sectors in the country, had severely impacted the country.

This is a developing story.