WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm on progress of government's Covid-19 response
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday on progress the government has made in its Covid-19 response.
In a statement, the presidency said Ramaphosa's address comes after a number of consultative meetings with the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council on the risk adjusted-strategy to contain the spread of the virus. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.