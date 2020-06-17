WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm on progress of government's Covid-19 response

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday on progress the government has made in its Covid-19 response.



In a statement, the presidency said Ramaphosa's address comes after a number of consultative meetings with the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council on the risk adjusted-strategy to contain the spread of the virus. ..

