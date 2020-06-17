Three killed and 13 injured in collision at Chatty dip

Three people died and 13 others sustained injuries after a minibus taxi and a Volkswagen Golf collided on the R75 at the Chetty dip during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a media statement released on Wednesday by Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the collision happened at about 4am.

“The vehicles collided at Dwesi where the minibus taxi with 13 occupants, including the driver, was travelling from Perseverance towards Bethelsdorp.

“The Volkswagen Golf had [at least] two occupants from Uitenhage travelling along the R75 (Uitenhage road).

“The vehicles collided at an intersection and both occupants of the Golf died on the scene.

“Passengers from the other vehicle, and the driver, sustained injuries and were taken to Dora Nginza Hospital for further medical assistance.”

Binqose said reckless and negligent driving allegedly caused the accident, as it is believed one of the vehicles had failed to obey a traffic signal and did not stop at the intersection.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Dwesi police station for further investigations,” Binqose said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed a Mercedes minibus had collided with a silver Volkswagen Golf.

However, he said three people had died in the crash and not two, but that it was not yet clear which of the vehicles the third person who died had been flung from.

According to Beetge the minibus had 13 people on board while the Golf was suspected to have had three people on board.

“We are not sure if the Mercedes was carrying people going to work for their shifts.

“The Golf was found with two people dead, but there is suspicion that there was a third person.

“A male and a female between the ages of 20-25 were in the Golf.

“A third body was found outside of a vehicle.

“The bus rolled with the passengers inside and we are also not sure if the person was flung out of the bus.

“Only when the passengers have been identified will we be able to find out which vehicle the person that was flung out was in.”

Beetge said the injuries of the minibus passengers varied from slight to serious.