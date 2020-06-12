News

SA Muslims 'not able to embark' on Hajj pilgrimage due to Covid-19

By TimesLIVE - 12 June 2020
South Africans will not be permitted to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
Image: Esa Alexander

With the country's borders still closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, South Africans wishing to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage this year will not be allowed to do so.

This was the official word from the SA Hajj & Umrah Council (Sahuc) in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

The council said a meeting was held earlier on Wednesday with international relations minister Naledi Pandor.

“Based on the closures of our borders, the curtailment of international travel and issues pertaining to Covid-19, it is with regret that we inform South African accredited Hujaaj that South African pilgrims will not be able to embark on the 1441/2020 Hajj,” it said.

The pilgrimage — to Mecca, Saudi Arabia — was scheduled to start on July 28 and end on August 2.

The council added that any applicable refunds would be paid.

