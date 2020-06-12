President Cyril Ramaphosa sends 'secrecy bill' back to parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the so-called "secrecy bill" back to parliament due to concerns on its constitutionality.

Ramaphosa’s move can be seen as a win for whistleblowers, media freedom and free speech.

He sent back the bill - officially known as the Protection of State Information Bill - earlier this month, citing concerns about its constitutionality.

The bill has courted controversy and criticism since it was first mooted in 2008. It saw opposition for most of former president Jacob Zuma’s years at the Union Buildings.

Civil society and opposition parties have long protested against the proposed legislation, saying it would criminalise media freedom and was meant to protect the ruling ANC, which has dogged by corruption scandals over the years.

The main concern from its critics was that the bill could be used to prosecute whistleblowers and stifle freedom of the press through its criminalisation of the possession of classified documents. It was also criticised for its vagueness on who had the power to classify such documents as top secret.

This will be the second time the bill is referred back to parliament, after Zuma initially did so for “minor editorial issues”.