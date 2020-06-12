Eastern Cape ANC bosses opposed to mayor’s decision on city manager

The ANC’s Eastern Cape bosses have instructed the party’s Nelson Mandela Bay caucus to oppose the removal of Noxolo Nqwazi as acting city manager.

The decision by acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye to replace Nqwazi with director of housing delivery Mvuleni Mapu on Monday was illegal, according to ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi.

In a letter to Bay ANC chief whip Litho Suka dated June 11 2020, Ngcukayitobi says the ANC must speak against the use of threats to intimidate administrative staff.

On Monday, shortly before Nqwazi was served with a letter from Buyeye informing her of his decision to replace her with Mapu, she found a note next to her car which said she would die if she did not vacate the position.

Buyeye said in a statement later on Monday that he had removed Nqwazi from her acting position because it had expired on May 28.

However, the council passed a recommendation in December that Buyeye not be given the delegated executive authority to appoint a replacement, and that only the council should be allowed to appoint an acting city boss.

In Ngcukayitobi’s letter, he wrote: “The ANC has been informed of the unilateral decision of the interim executive mayor to remove the acting municipal manager of Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality.

“We view this as both illegal and not in the best interests of the municipality, and [it] goes against all intents to bring about stability in the metro. This is therefore a directive to all ANC councillors to oppose this unilateralism.

“The ANC in all sites of power must speak against the use of threats and intimidation against the administrators by people who are hell-bent on looting and stealing public resources.

“We must encourage and support women leadership at all material times to enhance our resolve on gender parity and to achieve non-sexist institutions and the country.”

The DA also came out strongly this week to oppose Nqwazi’s removal as acting city boss, saying Buyeye did not have to powers to replace her as the council was the only body with the authority to do so.