GDP set to lose billions as creative arts sector struggles to cope

Businesses and freelancers in the cultural and creative industries have had to adopt new strategies to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic with their shutdown expected to reduce the country’s GDP by R99bn in 2020 alone.



These and other staggering findings were recently released by the SA Cultural Observatory, which conducted a survey between March and May...

