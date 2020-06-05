National Arts Festival finds its digital space

The buzzing fair at the heart of the National Arts Festival in Makhanda — the Village Green — is going digital.

The festival, which annually pumps millions into the Makhanda economy, had to be cancelled in 2020 as the global coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Despite the difficulties, National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton said, the show must go on.

“We decided that the show must go on this year, which has meant that the festival has had to pivot into the digital realm,” she said.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for all of us but we are determined to bring our audiences a very special experience.

“And what would the festival be without the Village Green to shop for all your souvenirs — so we are inviting our traders to come and join us.”

The Virtual Green will be housed on the festival’s website and will present some of the much-loved Village Green finds like woolly beanies, handmade jewellery, paintings and carvings, fabrics, clothes and more, Newton said.

To make this happen, National Arts Festival organisers are working with the Craft and Design Institute to bring traders from across SA into the space through links to their Peek pages.

Shoppers wanting to buy from crafters would be able to transact directly with traders to ensure a personalised experience, Newton said.

Since its launch in 2017 the Craft and Design Institute’s online digital platform had grown significantly, she said.

It is dedicated to showcasing craft and design products made in SA and has been made possible by funding from the department of small business development.

More than a quarter of visitors to Peek are from overseas, with visitors from the US, France, UK, Canada and Germany among other countries frequenting the site to find products.

There are 528 businesses registered on the platform, showcasing more than 3,790 products.

“We are excited about this opportunity to work with the National Arts Festival on the Virtual Green,” Craft and Design Institute Group CEO Erica Elk said.

“Through Peek we are raising awareness with consumers and buyers to ensure local businesses continue to find leads, particularly with physical market opportunities constrained.

“We hope that South Africans will show their love of local and take time to connect with local makers online.”

Newton pointed out that traders had been as negatively affected by the cancellations of public gatherings as artists.

“Many traders are dependent on festivals and markets across the country to sell their wares and their income has been severely impacted,” she said.

“This is the time to support local small businesses and we would like to urge festival visitors to pop in and buy something, even if it is something small.”

Traders wishing to participate in the 2020 Village Green can complete the application available from the Artist Zone on the National Arts Festival’s website.

The Virtual National Arts Festival will take place from June 25 to July 5.