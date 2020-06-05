Warriors all-rounder De Klerk aiming to up his game

Heading into what will be his second season with the Warriors, all-rounder Jade de Klerk hopes he can further improve his batting to underline his value to the team.



De Klerk said even though he felt his batting had improved, there was still much that could be done to further develop this aspect of his game. ..

