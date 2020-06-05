Gauteng now has more active Covid-19 cases than recoveries, for first time

The Gauteng Covid-19 command council led by premier David Makhura says the number of active cases in Gauteng has doubled since last week.

The country has 40,792 confirmed cases, 18,633 recoveries and 848 deaths. Gauteng now has 4,845 confirmed cases.

Johannesburg as a district went from 389 to 992 active cases; Ekurhuleni went from 190 to 425 cases. Meanwhile the West Rand has jumped from 244 to 372 and Tshwane is now on 245 from 143 cases last week, Makhura said.

“For the first time, the number of active cases is more than recoveries. We’re getting more new cases than we have ever done before,” Makhura said.

“The number of deaths reported has increased by four new cases; we are at 37 as of today. May their families be consoled.”