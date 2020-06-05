Govt cops flak from tripartite alliance for ‘heavy handed’ lockdown

The tripartite alliance is warning the government that the lockdown’s legitimacy is at risk given the unintended consequence of favouring some parts of society while leaving others in the lurch.

It also warned that government “appears insensitive” to the needs of the majority, and that the lockdown enforcement had been heavy handed.

Conceding that current measures by the government are not without fault, the alliance – made up of the ANC, the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the SA Communist Party (SACP) – is proposing additional resources for the UIF, an expansion of the income social grants, and delaying of municipal and national taxes.

The alliance makes this frank assessment of the nationwide lockdown in a discussion document which is the culmination of a series of meetings and consultations to pave the way forward for the country amid the Covid-19 crisis.

At the onset of the crisis in March, the alliance formulated a task team – spearheaded by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte – to produce a single response which would be signed off by the alliance as the blueprint for the coming months.

Among the alliance’s concerns was food security and the threat posed to it by the mechanisms used to contain the virus.

“Given the unequal impact of the lockdown, its legitimacy can be threatened if the government appears insensitive to the needs of the majority or enforcement is seen as unnecessarily heavy handed. In practice, implementation has relied primarily on the police and army, with little visible effort to mobilise community support. In these circumstances, cases of violence against residents, even deaths, risk de-legitimising the entire lockdown project.

“Similarly, continued forced evictions in informal settlements during the lockdown, however legally defensible, seemed likely to increase resentment as well as make control of Covid-19 more difficult,” the document reads.