Eastern Cape student doctor's corpse to be returned home from Cuba, says premier

The remains of a young Eastern Cape student doctor who died in Cuba in April will be brought back to the country on July 2, premier Oscar Mabuyane said.



Mabuyane said the province was working tirelessly with the SANDF and international relations department to ensure Sibusiso Qongqo’s remains were brought home...

