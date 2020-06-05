Disinfection tunnels are a bad idea, warns top chemist

Disinfection spray booths and tunnels may do more harm than good, a prominent SA chemist has warned.

Many companies returning to work under level 3 workplace restrictions are using a variety of spray and sanitiser interventions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

However, Dr Mark Kelly, chief scientist at Biodx Biological Chemical Technologies, has questioned the efficacy and safety of the most commonly used chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite.

Kelly referred to recent health alerts highlighting possible adverse side-effects of chemical spraying.

“Even watered down, this can still do massive damage, especially when this is more than just a one-off experience, as in entering and exiting the workplace once or even more times a day.

“With warnings issued by the [US regulator] Centers for Disease Control, companies and institutions must take note before showering their staff with what could potentially cause irreversible damage to the mucosa of lungs – the very area affected by coronavirus, as well as the eyes and skin. They also warn that such exposure could cause nasal irritation, sore throat and coughing,” he said.