CIT robbery suspect arrested after Kagiso heist attempt, says guarding firm

A man is in custody in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Kagiso on the West Rand this week, says G4S South Africa.

“A quick response by the SAPS ensured that the perpetrators were unable to abscond with any significant amount of cash. A suspect has been apprehended and is in custody,” the firm said. None of its crew was injured.

The cash management guarding agency warned robbers that they had taken several steps to ensure they were not vulnerable to attack, and that police had also made a number of critical arrests of CIT criminals over the past few months due to a multidisciplinary team comprising the SAPS CIT Initiative Special Task Team, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Crime Intelligence.

G4S said it has, over the past 18 months, invested significantly in upgrading its existing cash-in-transit fleet, as well as deploying new, state-of-the-art vehicles that are fitted with the latest global technology innovations.