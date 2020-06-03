Mother of 'abducted' six-year-old KZN girl in court on murder charge
A 42-year old Umhlali woman made a brief appearance in the Umhlali magistrate's court on Wednesday after the death of her six-year-old daughter, Alexia Nyamadzawo, whose body was discovered in a sugarcane field on Tuesday.
Fungai Nyamadzawo faces charges of kidnapping, perjury, defeating the ends of justice and murder.
The Zimbabwean national reported that her daughter had been snatched from the back seat of her car while she was driving in the area with her two children.
She was arrested on Tuesday after her daughter's body was found.
She was remanded in custody until June 10 for further investigation.
Also in court was the woman's husband, who was the child's father.