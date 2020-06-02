WATCH LIVE | Mkhize briefs media as he continues to conduct Covid-19 hotspot site visits

The health ministry announced on Monday that there were 34,357 cases of the respiratory illness.

There were also an additional 22 deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour cycle - all in the Western Cape.

This means that there are now 705 fatalities from Covid-19 in SA - of them, 525 have been in the Western Cape.

In total, 17,291 recoveries have been recorded.

The figures were based on a total of 742,742 tests, of which 17,617 tests have been conducted in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was on Monday provided as: