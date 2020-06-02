Government motoring ahead with zero-alcohol driving limit

A bill released by the transport department on Monday seeks to totally ban the use of alcohol by vehicle operators.

In March, the cabinet approved the submission of the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill of 2019 to parliament. It said that once passed into law, the bill would contribute in reducing the carnage on the country’s roads.

The document states that its intention is to “enhance road traffic safety”.

The bill, which was published on Monday, proposes to amend section 65 of the act by stating that no person on a public road may drive a vehicle or occupy the driver's seat of a vehicle, the engine of which is running, while there was any concentration of alcohol in any specimen of blood taken.