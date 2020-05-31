News

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | Level 3: What decision will you make for your child?

By Graeme Hosken, Alex Patrick and Paige Muller - 31 May 2020
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

With lockdown level 3 looming, SA parents need to make some hard decisions around how best to begin exposing their children to Covid-19. In this episode of Boots on the ground, we consider some of the difficult choices parents have had to face since lockdown began and what decisions still need to be made as schools prepare to open their doors on Monday.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

PODCAST | If not science, then what is lockdown based on?

In this episode we consider Prof Glenda Gray's accusation that government’s risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy is “unscientific”.
1 week ago

PODCAST | Level 4: Not as free as we had hoped

SA has been in lockdown for over 50 days and one thing is clear: people want their basic freedoms back.
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | WEEK 5: Survivor's guilt

Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, track, record and reflect on the events and people that make up SA’s biggest ...
3 weeks ago

Covid19 inspectors evicted
No quick return to classrooms with almost half of Bay schools not ready

