Online uproar over businessman’s video mocking corona precautions

A video of a prominent Uitenhage businessman making a mockery of the lockdown precautions by shaking the hands of street children, without any gloves, and then proceeding to rub his face, has blown up on social media.

In the video, former Junior Springboks player Armand du Preez, 57, says people should not be scared of Covid-19.

As he speaks into the camera, he shakes the hand of the first minor, and then says he made the video for all the people who were scared.

“Fear is worse than any virus ... I really want to show you that every afternoon we feed people that are hungry.

“I recently had a client that chased one of these guys away, asking where their mask is.

“What is corona? Corona is a very weak flu virus.

“It’s a very weak virus. I am telling you that nobody on this earth that died of coronavirus would not have died from a normal flu virus.”

Du Preez says Ebola, TB and HIV were bad, but that Covid-19 is nothing.

Referring to the wearing of masks, he said: “They can’t force us to do these stupid things.”

“Don’t allow them to make us do simple things, there are laws against these stupid laws,” he said.

HeraldLIVE visited Du Preez’s business in Uitenhage on Friday. He was unapologetic about his stance, even admitting to breaking the regulations in the Disaster Management Act during the first 21 days of the nationwide lockdown by allowing his staff to continue working and making bags.

