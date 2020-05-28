'Hospital starved me for three days': pregnant patient who was 'accused' of having Covid-19

A heavily pregnant Soweto woman relived her “nightmare” at a local hospital where she says she was treated with disdain and denied food for three days in isolation because she displayed symptoms of Covid-19.

Kgopotso Hlatshwayo is also heartbroken about the humiliation she was subjected to by her community, who suspected that she had tested positive for the deadly virus, SowetanLIVE reports.

Hlatshwayo was admitted at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto, on April 22 for dizziness and fatigue brought on by her pregnancy.