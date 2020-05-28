Frail care centres hit by Covid-19
Covid-19 has hit two frail care centres in Port Elizabeth, with a combined 20 patients and 11 employees infected, while an 83-year-woman who contracted the virus has died.
The Lorraine Frail Care Centre, which is run by Life Esidimeni, has the highest number of infections, with 19 patients and 10 staff members testing positive.
Across the city, the Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home received the news on Tuesday that a patient and an employee had tested positive after mass screening took place a week earlier.
The elderly and those in frail care — due to comorbidities and age — have consistently been reported as being particularly susceptible to Covid-19.
Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home board chair Dennis Bellairs said the employee and resident who had tested positive were both in isolation at Livingstone Hospital.
The health department had started screening at the home last week, with four Cuban doctors assisting from Monday.
“Five people were eventually tested and the results were released on Tuesday,” he said.
The two who tested positive were placed in isolation after their tests.
A further five people had been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with those two, he said.
“The elderly resident is in a stable condition and breathing on her own.
“The staff member’s conditions is improving. We believe she is on the road to a full recovery.”
Bellairs said most of the residents suffered from underlying illnesses such as Parkinson’s, dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure.
“At least 60% of the residents are severely frail and very sick,” he said.
An employee at the home, who declined to be named, said it was terrifying having to work knowing that others could be positive for the virus.
“It is so scary. I can’t explain it.
“You work with the fear. It never leaves you. It is terrifying.”
She said if anyone coughed, people would just stare.
“We all do it. You just can’t help yourself wondering if they are infected.”
The 83-year-old Lorraine woman died on Saturday and had a chronic neurological disease, according to health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.
She was tested on May 14.
He said that on April 30, a staff member showed flu-like symptoms while she was being screened before entering the Lorraine Frail Care Centre.
“She came back after being off-duty for two days and was asymptomatic before that.”
He said the woman was told to get tested for Covid-19, with the results coming back positive.
“While waiting for the results, she was isolated at home, and she was later admitted at a private hospital after receiving her positive results.”
Kupelo said the woman had been in contact with at least 10 residents.
“There are reports that when she was on duty, she would go and visit other wards,” he said.
Then, on the afternoon of May 1, a second employee reported that she had a sore throat which she had failed to mention during the morning screening.
“She was referred for testing and the results were positive for Covid-19.
“She is a nurse from a nursing agency and was in contact with residents and staff.”
Seven days later, the results from the first resident came back positive after his temperature spiked to 38°C and he was showing flu-like symptoms.
“While waiting for the results, he was isolated at the facility,” Kupelo said.
Realising there was a problem, mass screening then took place and the remaining staff members and patients were found to also be infected.
Comorbidities among the residents include hypertension, diabetes, neurological disorders, asthma and neuromuscular diseases.
Life Esidimeni managing director Puseletso Jaure confirmed that patients and employees had tested positive.
“As is standard practice in every medical environment, patient confidentiality remains a priority and we are not in a position to disclose any patient information other than to the relevant provincial health department in respect of notifiable medical conditions.”
Jaure said the department of health and the National Institute For Communicable Diseases were contacted immediately.
“The facility followed the correct procedures aligned to the NICD guidelines, as was confirmed by a provincial health department audit.
“We are confident that our screening processes at the facility have been tight from the onset and continue to remain so.”
He said exposed areas at the facility were disinfected.
“Lorraine Frail Care patients have comorbidities and require close monitoring.
“They are monitored and screened at least three times in 24 hours.”
Jaure said visitation by family members was suspended in March and this was still in force.
“The facility has a dedicated isolation ward for positive Covid-19 patients and patients under investigation [for the virus].
“Patients are transferred to a state facility should hospital admission be required.”
Meanwhile, ACVV Huis Genot manager Sarel Broodryk said four staff members had tested positive but had since been cleared of Covid-19.
“They are back at work and everyone is clear at the moment.
“This could change at any time but we are grateful for now that residents have not tested positive,” he said.
Huis Genot is home to more than 100 elderly residents, with about 74 employees.
Broodryk said after the staff members tested positive, the building was sanitised.
“Everything is now back to normal.
“Nobody is positive at the moment,” he said, adding Huis Genot had strict protocols in place to protect the residents.