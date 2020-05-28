Frail care centres hit by Covid-19

Covid-19 has hit two frail care centres in Port Elizabeth, with a combined 20 patients and 11 employees infected, while an 83-year-woman who contracted the virus has died.

The Lorraine Frail Care Centre, which is run by Life Esidimeni, has the highest number of infections, with 19 patients and 10 staff members testing positive.

Across the city, the Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home received the news on Tuesday that a patient and an employee had tested positive after mass screening took place a week earlier.

The elderly and those in frail care — due to comorbidities and age — have consistently been reported as being particularly susceptible to Covid-19.

Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home board chair Dennis Bellairs said the employee and resident who had tested positive were both in isolation at Livingstone Hospital.

The health department had started screening at the home last week, with four Cuban doctors assisting from Monday.

“Five people were eventually tested and the results were released on Tuesday,” he said.

The two who tested positive were placed in isolation after their tests.

A further five people had been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with those two, he said.

“The elderly resident is in a stable condition and breathing on her own.

“The staff member’s conditions is improving. We believe she is on the road to a full recovery.”