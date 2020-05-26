Durban SABC office closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

"The SABC can confirm a case of coronavirus at KwaZulu-Natal provincial office. The affected employee has been working on site since the lockdown and is now under quarantine whilst being closely monitored," said spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

"As a precautionary measure and to ascertain the extent of the risk of exposure of other employees, the office will be temporarily closed. During this time the office will be decontaminated from tomorrow [Wednesday] until Thursday.

"The office is scheduled to reopen on Monday June 1 to resume with normal operations."

Contact tracing is also being conducted.