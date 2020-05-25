Sixteen to appear in court for hunting springbok with dogs and knives

Sixteen suspects who were arrested will appear in the Hofmeyr magistrate's court on Tuesday to face a charge of illegal hunting.

The 16 suspects, who range between the ages of 23 and 48 years, were arrested on Sunday for illegal hunting on the farm Gruisheuwel, in the Hofmeyr district.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Lariane Jonker said: “An official from the Queenstown department of environmental affairs effected the arrests when 12 carcasses were found in the suspects' possession. The springbok were hunted with dogs and knives, which were also confiscated.”

Jonker said the 32 dogs were taken to the SPCA in Komani.