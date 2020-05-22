KZN women arrested after newborn boy kidnapped from hospital

Two women in KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested after they kidnapped a newborn boy.

Police from the Port Shepstone family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit pounced on the women in Mfulamahle, south of Durban, on Wednesday, where they were found with the infant.

According to police, the women, aged 17 and 20, kidnapped the baby on Monday soon after his mother had given birth.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the 23-year-old mother had been approached by the women at a hospital in Umzimkhulu.

“While at the hospital, she was approached by two females who pretended to have visited a relative in the maternity ward. They offered to leave together with her as they were also going to the Umzimkhulu CBD. When they reached the CBD, they took the baby from the mother when she wanted to go into the lavatory.”

Gwala said upon returning, the mother could not find the women and her four-day-old son. She reported the incident to Umzimkhulu police, where a case of kidnapping was opened.

The docket was assigned to the Port Shepstone FCS unit for investigation.

An intensive investigation led the team of investigating officers to Mfulamahle location, where the two females and baby were found. The suspects were immediately arrested, and the baby was taken to hospital for a check-up.

Gwala said investigations revealed the baby was destined for Gauteng, where the boyfriend of one of the women resides.

“The suspects appeared in the Umzimkhulu magistrate's court on Thursday, and the 17-year-old was released into her parents' care,” said Gwala.