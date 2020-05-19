Recovery’s a rocky road, say virus survivors

He recovered from Covid-19 in March, but there have been changes to his physiology.

“I haven’t got my sense of smell back — not a hundred percent — and I can taste food, but not that well. It is very irritating.”

Some have recovered from the virus with no after-effects. Others, say virologists, will have long-term damage to vital organs.

This is yet another confounding factor about the pandemic: just as some people are asymptomatic and others die, some make a full recovery and others will need treatment for the rest of their lives.

Prof Peter Piot, the scientist who helped discover the Ebola virus and who leads the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told The Guardian last week he had been severely ill with Covid-19 and was still recovering.