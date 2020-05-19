Lockdown rules are based on science, insists Cyril as court cases loom

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday insisted that the Covid-19 lockdown regulations were based on scientific and economic data.

This as pressure mounts on the government to ease lockdown to prevent catastrophic damage to the economy.

Ramaphosa wrote this in his weekly newsletter, From the Desk of the President.

The government has been subjected to multiple court actions questioning some of the regulations. Several political organisations, such as the DA, FF Plus and AfriForum, have approached the courts to end lockdown or challenge the constitutionality of some of the regulations.

The DA is seeking an order that declares invalid the Disaster Management Act, on which the lockdown is based.

In his newsletter, Ramaphosa said he understands it is everyone’s right to go to court. Furthermore, he said the government has taken all criticism of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic on the chin.

But the government is confident it has made the right call, informed by scientific data.