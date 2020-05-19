Covid-19 temporarily shuts Kinkelbos police station and Newton Park SUPERSPAR

The Kinkelbos police station has been temporarily closed after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

This is according to police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

“The community service centre will now be operating from the victim support centre building on the same premises, but the main police station building will be closed,” he said.

Naidoo said residents should contact 10111 for emergencies and complaints which would be attended to by surrounding police stations.

“The building is undergoing decontamination and all members are being tested for the virus.

“The community will be informed when the Kinkelbos station will be fully operational again,” he said, apologising to residents for the closure.

Meanwhile, the Newton Park SUPERSPAR is expected to reopen on Tuesday, having been closed since Sunday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

SPAR Eastern Cape MD Angelo Swartz said the store would reopen after a deep clean.

He said the store had been diligent in implementing additional health and safety measures as a result of the pandemic.

This, he said, was to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

It included daily staff screening, temperature checks for staff, social distancing markers, regular deep cleaning and sanitising of the store, hand sanitisers at the doors and till points and the installation of screens at tills to safe guard our customers and employees.

“Unfortunately, and despite all the additional measures taken on May 17 we received results that we had a staff member test positive for Covid-19.”

He said all relevant protocols were followed and close contacts of the affected person were notified.

“We have engaged the services of nursing staff to conduct screening of staff, based on their recommendations, all staff requiring self-isolation and testing will be required to do so.

“For the period of the crisis, we run the operations of the store on a split shift system which allows us to isolate staff while keeping our operations running.

“We will also be implementing deep cleaning and sterilisation of our premises.

“Not only are we working closely with the local authorities, but we have also gone the extra mile to deep clean and sanitise our store,” Swartz said.