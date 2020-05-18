Heavy water users to be restricted as metro insists it is tackling crisis
High water users will have their supply restricted, according to Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, who has moved to assure the metro that the municipality has not “just woken up” and is dealing with the water crisis.
She said the city’s joint operating committee sat every Monday and Wednesday at 9am and the first item on the agenda was the dwindling water supply. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.