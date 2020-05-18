Heavy water users to be restricted as metro insists it is tackling crisis

PREMIUM

High water users will have their supply restricted, according to Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, who has moved to assure the metro that the municipality has not “just woken up” and is dealing with the water crisis.



She said the city’s joint operating committee sat every Monday and Wednesday at 9am and the first item on the agenda was the dwindling water supply. ..

