DA opens case over R160m e-learning contract

DA Eastern Cape MPL Yusuf Cassim has opened a criminal case against the department of education for the R160m e-learning contract it awarded to a national IT firm without putting it out to tender.

The case had been opened in terms of the Intelligence Act and Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, Cassim said.

The Herald reported on Thursday that the Bhisho education office had decided to “piggyback” off an existing contract that national firm Sizwe Africa IT Group has with the department of economic development & environmental affairs.

The provision, while legal and meant to be used in cases of emergency, means that the contract is not advertised for competitive bidding.

However, Cassim said the original contract had nothing to do with e-learning and that he believed there was clear evidence the scope of the new contract was not the same.

“If you look at that contract it has nothing to do with tablets for learning or IT learning support.

“The only way you are allowed to piggyback a contract is if the goods and services you are procuring are exactly the same, which is not the case here, ” Cassim said.

Department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said it was within Cassim’s rights to pursue the matter though it was difficult not to perceive his actions as political grandstanding.

“In the process, this undermines the department’s endeavour to draw in poor, indigent learners so that they can also access virtual classes and e-learning education portals.

“The department has been consistent and steadfast in openly profiling how this breakthrough partnership will assist all grade 12 learners to access lessons through live interactive virtual classes.," Pulumani said.

He added that information about the classes had been covered by a wide range of media platforms but that “all of a sudden it’s taken a whole new perspective, which unfortunately detracts from the underlying importance of providing ongoing support for our learners in these uncertain times”.