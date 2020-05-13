WSU staff member at Mthatha campus tests positive for Covid-19

A Walter Sisulu University (WSU) staff member at the Mthatha campus has tested positive for Covid-19.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo confirmed the essential staff member was one of a few allowed access to the campus during the lockdown.

“We received confirmation on Monday, and we also informed the five members that he has been in contact with, and now they are undergoing self-isolation at home, pending further testing,” Tukwayo said.

An e-mail sent by WSU vice-chancellor and principal Rob Midgley, which HeraldLIVE has seen, indicates that management had taken the necessary precautions.

“The staff members involved are being treated in line with the government's guidelines and the university is conducting further contact-tracing to ensure that everyone at risk is treated according to the standard protocols," Midgley wrote.

“The premises have been isolated and will be deep cleaned and sanitised before being used again. The rest of the campus remains safe for use and occupation. Understandably, these are anxious times for everyone and I urge you please to be calm about the situation and to be caring towards those who are more closely involved."

Midgley said those who had been isolated needed moral support and wished them well.

"I wish to use this opportunity to urge all staff and students to be careful. Staff members are in the first instance expected to work from home wherever they can and no staff member should access any of our campuses until such time as they are requested to work on campus," he said.