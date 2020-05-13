Pair alleged to have forged bank cards, spent nearly R700,000

PREMIUM

The trial of one of two Port Elizabeth men charged with 170 counts of fraud totalling nearly R700,000 and 23 counts of forgery will continue to be heard in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.



This after his co-accused pleaded guilty to fraudulently renting several vehicles using forged banking cards. ..

