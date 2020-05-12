Seven dead in crash near Durban's Umgeni River

Paramedics and police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Durban on Tuesday morning in which seven people lost their lives.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said that several response teams were on the scene on the M19 where it joins the north bound N2, near the Umgeni River, where a single vehicle had seemingly lost control and rolled several times at about 6am.

He said paramedics found eight occupants trapped inside the wreckage and used the jaws of life and other hydraulics to free them.