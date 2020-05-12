News

Seven dead in crash near Durban's Umgeni River

By Yasantha Naidoo - 12 May 2020
The scene of a fatal crash in which a single vehicle lost control and rolled several times. Seven people have lost their lives
Image: Rescue Care

Paramedics and police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Durban on Tuesday morning in which seven people lost their lives.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said that several response teams were on the scene on the M19 where it joins the north bound N2, near the Umgeni River, where a single vehicle had seemingly lost control and rolled several times at about 6am.

He said paramedics found eight occupants trapped inside the wreckage and used the jaws of life and other hydraulics to free them.

“Unfortunately seven people were deceased and the eighth person was rushed to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Police are investigating the accident.

