SA universities immerse themselves in Covid-19 work

"These universities are also providing much-needed public information on the unprecedented pandemic. Our universities are engaging in integrated multi-disciplinary COVID-19 research aimed at addressing this enormous challenge the world faces.

Even under lockdown conditions, research work is seeking solutions in areas such as epidemiology, vaccine development, biomedical sciences, clinical sciences, medical and bio-engineering, data analytics, ICT, social, economic, public policy development and much more,” Bawa said.

He said some of the on-going research is being undertaken in transdisciplinary, bi-lateral or multi-institutional collaborations, and also with pharmaceutical and other manufacturing companies, civil society organisations, South Africa’s science councils as well as international, multilaterals such as the World Health Organisation.

“Our member institutions are working hard on the large global challenge of improving the treatment of Covid-19 patients, in vaccine development, in identifying existing and new drugs to combat the disease and studying the socioeconomic impact of the virus on individuals and on society as whole,” Bawa said.