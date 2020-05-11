Water you up to? Minister back-pedals on dissolving water boards

PREMIUM

Last week, human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu dissolved the boards of four of SA’s 13 water boards, saying they were appointed by her predecessor, Gugile Nkwinti, and had not been properly ratified by cabinet.



The boards Sisulu dissolved were Amatola Water in the Eastern Cape, Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo, Sedibeng Water in the Free State, and Magalies Water in North West...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.