Kids and coronavirus: here’s what we know and what it means for schools

PREMIUM

Last week, an article appeared in The BMJ, a peer-reviewed science journal in the UK, which left parents with a bitter and sweet pill to swallow: if evidence suggests children are not spreaders of Covid-19, what had all these weeks of frustrating homeschooling been about?



On the flipside, and more importantly, it represented a moment of good news in an otherwise gloomy news cycle...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.