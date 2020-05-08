The cost of Covid-19 quarantine

The Eastern Cape public works department faces a bill of R1.56m for quarantining people, with a large chunk used to house and feed those entering the province from the Western Cape — but not everyone is playing ball, with some using it as a chance to live it up at the beach.



The quarantine figure comes just seven weeks since the first reported case of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape and is likely to increase dramatically as the virus spreads. ..

