Rape survivor Andy Kawa’s damages ruling overturned

Rape survivor and activist Andy Kawa was dealt a heavy blow this week when the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a Port Elizabeth High Court ruling that police should pay damages after she was abducted and raped repeatedly near Kings Beach almost 10 years ago.



In August 2018, acting high court judge Sarah Sephton ruled that Kawa, 52, be compensated after she endured a horrific abduction and rape while walking along Kings Beach during the afternoon of December 9 2010...

