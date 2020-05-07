Police anti-gang unit recover revolver

Members of the Port Elizabeth police anti-gang unit found a revolver at a house in Arcadia on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the unit acted on a tip-off and searched a house in Hoffman Street.

According to Naidu, at about 9pm the revolver was found in a black bag on the roof of an outbuilding on the premises.

Ownership of the firearm was still being established while the firearm was sent for ballistic testing, Naidu said.