Police anti-gang unit recover revolver

By Devon Koen - 07 May 2020
The revolver found by members of the police anti-gang unit at a house in Arcadia on Tuesday night
HIDDEN WEAPON: The revolver found by members of the police anti-gang unit at a house in Arcadia on Tuesday night
Image: Supplied

Members of the Port Elizabeth  police anti-gang unit found  a revolver at a house in Arcadia on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the unit acted on a tip-off and searched a house in Hoffman Street.

According to Naidu,  at about 9pm the revolver was found in a black bag on the roof of an outbuilding on the premises.

Ownership of the firearm was still being established while the firearm was sent for    ballistic testing, Naidu said.

