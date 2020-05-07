Mr Gay World postponed to 2021

The Mr Gay World™ contest, which would have seen Nelson Mandela Bay and Knysna play host to the annual international event later in May, has been cancelled, with organisers planning a double crowning in 2021.

President and founder Eric Butter announced on Thursday that the annual event, which aims to find an ambassador to represent the international LGBTQ+ community, would be postponed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was a necessary response to the significant and ongoing disruptions to daily life around the world, Butter said.

The two winners will share a stage and will reign together as Mr Gay World™ 2020 and Mr Gay World™ 2021 for a year.

“It is unfortunate that we are postponing this year’s event to March 2021 but we will be back greater and stronger; in these unprecedented times we lead by example and by the ability to cope with change and adjust,” Butter said.

The contest will now take place in Johannesburg from March 21 to 28. It will be the second time the event is hosted in Johannesburg.

According to Butter, the current Mr Gay World™ 2019, Janjep Carlos from the Philippines, will step down from his duties as his reign concluded at the end of April 2020.

His role will be taken up by Spain’s Francisco Alvarado, the first runner-up of Mr Gay World™ 2019.