Top Bay athletes give thumbs-down to Cape Town Virtual Marathon
Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runners Ntombesintu Mfunzi and Melikhaya Frans say they have no plans to compete in the Cape Town Virtual Marathon on October 18.
Athletes are set to compete in the race through the Cape Town Virtual Marathon app, an integrated digital platform that will launch in the coming weeks from the comfort of your home anywhere in the world...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.