Zitumane’s explosive affidavit puts Sisulu’s failed presidential campaign at centre of the R35m question

PREMIUM

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s failed presidential campaign allegedly left her adviser R35m out of pocket and desperately looking to Amatola Water to recoup the money, it has emerged in an explosive affidavit in the hands of the Hawks, the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.



The startling allegations against Sisulu’s long-time aide, Mphumzi Mdekazi, were made by suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane, who claimed he had confided in her that Sisulu’s 2017 campaign had left him in “serious” debt along with “sleepless nights”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.