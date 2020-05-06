Elderly couple robbed on Kragga Kamma estate

Port Elizabeth police are on the lookout for three men who allegedly robbed an elderly couple on their estate in Colleen Glen on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 10pm a 65-year-old man and his wife had turned in for the night when three men entered their Kragga Kamma Road house, on a wildlife estate, through an unlocked bedroom sliding door.

Naidu could not confirm the age of the woman as she said detectives still needed to take a statement from her.

It is alleged all three men were armed with knives and demanded firearms, money and jewellery.

“The bedroom was searched and jewellery, a laptop and other items with an estimated value of R30,000 was taken,” Naidu said.

After robbing the couple the men allegedly ran off into the bushy area surrounding the estate.

The couple, who were not injured during the ordeal, alerted security on the premises shortly after the robbers fled.

A case of house robbery was opened and is being investigated by the Mount Road Cluster detective trio task team.

Naidu said police were urging residents in complexes to make sure all their doors and windows were locked when going to bed.

“Criminals have no boundaries and will put to the test any security or take advantage of any opportunity to succeed in their plans,” Naidu said.