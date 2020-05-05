Bay protests over job cuts, unpaid leave and wages owed

Snaking queues outside the department of labour and protests outside a number of Bay companies shone a sharp light on a metro increasingly affected by job cuts, slashed working hours and forced unpaid leave — as SA hit day 39 of national lockdown.

And while SA moved to level 4 of the lockdown on Monday — with many returning to work for the first time in more than a month — anger and fear over non-payment was the order of the day outside Lear Corporation, Spectrum Alert and Faurecia.

Outside Spectrum Alert’s Cleary Park offices, about 200 employees were protesting, saying that they had not been paid during the lockdown and when they had phoned the labour department to ask about the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters), labour department staff said Spectrum Alert did not reflect on the records.

Some protesters said they feared Spectrum Alert had not paid over the money it had been deducting for UIF — a claim CEO Trevor Harper vehemently denied.

Spectrum Alert runs the Cleary Park IPTS route on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

One of the workers, who asked not to be named, said the company was subcontracted to the municipality so employees could not understand why their wages were affected.

“We understand that the operation was standing still but now the company is telling us that they submitted late the documents required for the Covid-19 relief scheme, so that means that application probably never went through,” the employee said.

Staff member Justin Jacobs said employees had last been paid six weeks ago just before lockdown had been implemented.

He said since then they had not heard from the company until Friday when they were told to return to work.

“Now they want us to come and start working, but we cannot. We need those payments to be facilitated first or a clear way forward on how we will be compensated [made known],” Jacobs said.

The workers said they would disrupt operations again on Tuesday if not given answers.

At Lear Corporation in the Markman Industrial area, employees were equally tense.

A 41-year-old said she had been very upset on receiving a text message saying she would be placed on short-time from April 17-30.

“They sent us this message on April 21.

“Short-time means that we are on layoff and would not be paid,” she said.

“Last week, some of the people got paid while many of us who are contract workers did not see a penny. Can you just imagine?

“I have three children to take care of and my elderly mother as well.

“Everyone is home 24/7 and they all look to me to put food on the table and I don’t even have R1 to my name.”

Another employee said when they asked about the Ters application, the company said it had been rejected.

The 42-year-old employee said they had called the department of labour to inquire and were told that the company had only submitted the application on Thursday.

“My question is, how is it that we do not qualify for this money?

“They are deducting UIF from our wages every week.”

As half of Faurecia Interior Systems in Neave Township returned to work on Monday, others who did not receive the call demonstrated outside, saying they could no longer stand the burden of going unpaid for six weeks.