Another KZN hospital closes as 19 test positive for Covid-19, including two babies

A hospital in Stanger, north of Durban, has closed its doors to new patients after 19 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The General Justice Gizenga Memorial hospital, formerly the Stanger hospital, will still taking new patients with "immediate effect", said the KwaZulu-Natal health department.

The department said that the 19 cases involved "nine mothers, two babies, four doctors and one nurse".

"As a department, we are extremely concerned by these developments and have urgently exercised our constitutional obligation to prevent a further outbreak of the virus," it said.