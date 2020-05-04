Midnight evacuations in Witbank as toxic fumes from crashed gas tanker fill the air

Emergency workers were out in full force, helping those who were affected by the toxic fumes which blanketed the air.

“Just before midnight, we heard a loud smashing sound and reports came about a truck that had been involved in an accident. We responded to the scene and found three trucks and one vehicle were involved,” said Gavin Cooper from Legacy Emergency Specialists.

Legacy Emergency Group was among the emergency groups which responded to the scene.

Cooper said one truck had rear-ended another.

The driver of a third truck, who witnessed the accident, had managed to stop his vehicle before it hit the two trucks.

Another motorist, however, crashed into the third truck, lodging his car under the vehicle, Cooper said.

“Driving there, we were in a vapour of ammonia,” said Cooper.

“One of the trucks had released the gas on the N12 and the ammonia vapour was strong and pungent. It knocked your breath away” he said.

Five motorists who were overcome by the fumes abandoned their vehicles close to the accident scene and fled to safety on foot, Cooper said.

Emergency workers said they received reports of residents living near the highway having difficulty in breathing and experiencing burning sensations in their mouths, noses and throats.