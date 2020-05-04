Nelson Mandela Bay gets dismal report card from AG
Leadership instability, poor consequence management and ineffective control systems have earned the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality its eighth consecutive qualified audit opinion.
Poor financial records and a R16.5bn irregular expenditure bill dating back to 2002 were also cited in the auditor-general’s opinion...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.